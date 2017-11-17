Roseville Police Search for Man Who Escaped Custody

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville are looking for a man who they say escaped from custody Friday morning.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Stephen Makarov, was in custody in connection with an auto theft investigation, police said.

Officers are searching the area along Junction Boulevard between Foothills and Washington Boulevard.

Makarov is said to be 5-feet-11-inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie with white stripe over a black t-shirt and black jeans, and was apparently still handcuffed.

Anyone who sees Makarov is asked to call 911.