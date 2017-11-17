Sacramento Police Team Up with Former Kings Player to Deliver Thanksgiving Dinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A line of police cars with their red and blue lights in Oak Park looked like an average crime scene.

"First I was like, why are all the cops here?" said Antoinette Brewster.

The swarm of Sacramento police officers were there to tend to other business and help deserving families by hand delivering full Thanksgiving meals. The deliveries also included a chance to meet former Kings player Bobby Jackson and police Chief Daniel Hahn.

The families were chosen by officers and through community organizations. Many can now enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner without worry.

"It helps us a lot, we probably would've had to try to find a turkey, but we had a chicken," Brewster said.

The department partners with the Bobby Jackson Foundation to spread a little holiday cheer to those who need it most. Jackson, who lost his mom to cancer, holds her advice about giving back close to his heart.

"My mom always taught me if you have it and you can bless people, try to bring other people along to help bless people's lives and make it a little easier for them," Jackson said.

For Chief Hahn, the event gave the community a chance to interact with the police department in a positive way.

"It allows our officers to have a different relationship with our families and the families get to see us in a little bit different light," Hahn said.