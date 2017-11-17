× Suisun City Man Arrested in Child Porn Investigation

SUISUN CITY — Police in Suisun City arrested a man suspected of possessing child pornography Thursday.

Police said a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detective who works with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted officers back in August after finding an email address in Suisun City involved in uploading hundreds of graphic images of minors.

Detectives investigating the images traced the associated email back to a home on Potrero Circle in Suisun City.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Christopher White, and found a number of electronic devices containing more than 3,000 images of children performing sex acts, police said.

White was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography.