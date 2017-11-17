Tinker Bell Visits Old Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Margaret Kerry, the original figure model of Tinker Bell in Disney's "Peter Pan", is visiting the Stage Nine Entertainment Store for a very special event and Rina Nakano is getting all of the details.

Animator Marc Davis drew Tinker Bell's antics based on Margaret's acting. She also has a new book, "Tinker Bell Talks," which can be purchased and autographed at the meet and greet. Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, 2017 Noon – 4:00 p.m. Stage Nine Entertainment Store

102 K Street, Old Sacramento, CA 95814

There are two ticket options available: $15 for admission that includes coffee and soft drinks $25 for admission and includes access to open bar.

