District Settles Suit of Boy Killed Walking to School in Fog

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Fresno school district has settled a lawsuit from the family of a 9-year-old boy who was killed by a vehicle while walking to school in fog in 2015.

The Fresno Bee reports the Parlier Unified School District will pay $475,000 to the family of Diego Estrada, and the district will adopt a new policy that will allow parents to keep their children at home on foggy days without penalty if they cannot safely transport them.

The civil case went to trial in September, but it ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The family’s attorney argued that children were in danger walking when school buses weren’t able to travel due to the fog.

District officials say the settlement provides closure for the family.