Driver Rams Into Patrol Car, Drags Deputy Down Road During Police Chase

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — After slamming into a patrol car, a driver dragged a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy down a roadway during a police chase Saturday.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sheriff’s Department reports the driver initially refused to stop for deputies and, as he drove away, he rammed into a pursuing patrol car.

When deputies were able to stop the suspect and speak with him at his driver’s side door he would not get out and, once again, sped away. As he left the scene, one of the deputies was dragged down the road by the man’s car.

According to Sgt. Hampton, the man eventually ran from his car. Officials, with the help of air and K-9 units, searched the surrounding area until the suspect was found hiding in a backyard near Sagebrush Way and Tacomic Drive in Foothill Farms.

The suspect was hospitalized after he sustained a bite wound from one of the K-9s.

At this time, officials have not been able to determine the identity of the driver because he refuses to tell them his name.