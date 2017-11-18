HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 17

Antelope at Granite Bay: Granite Bay wins 37 to 0
Sacramento at Del Campo: Del Campo wins 49 to 48
Del Oro at Inderkum: Del Oro wins 26 to 7
Gregori at Oak Ridge: Oak Ridge wins 49 to 14
Sheldon at St. Mary's: St. Mary's wins 31 to 28
Tracy at Folsom: Folsom wins 56 to 21
Rio Linda at Christian Brothers: Christian Brothers wins 30 to 21
Modesto Christian at Bradshaw Christian: Modesto Christian wins 21 to 7
Fan Favorite Game of the Week
Woodland Christian at Rio Vista: Rio Vista wins 39 to 3
Center at Casa Roble: Center wins 26 to 25