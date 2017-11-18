Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 17

Posted 10:19 AM, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31PM, November 17, 2017

Antelope at Granite Bay: Granite Bay wins 37 to 0

Sacramento at Del Campo: Del Campo wins 49 to 48

Del Oro at Inderkum: Del Oro wins 26 to 7

Gregori at Oak Ridge: Oak Ridge wins 49 to 14

Sheldon at St. Mary's: St. Mary's wins 31 to 28

Tracy at Folsom: Folsom wins 56 to 21

Rio Linda at Christian Brothers: Christian Brothers wins 30 to 21

Modesto Christian at Bradshaw Christian: Modesto Christian wins 21 to 7

Fan Favorite Game of the Week
Woodland Christian at Rio Vista: Rio Vista wins 39 to 3

Center at Casa Roble: Center wins 26 to 25