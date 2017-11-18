Mule Creek Inmate Death Investigated as Possible Homicide

IONE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Northern California prison as a possible homicide.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Wayne Bradley was found unresponsive in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have named Bradley’s 35-year-old cellmate, Everett McCoy, as a suspect.

Bradley had been in prison since 2009, serving a 25-year sentence for robbery.

McCoy has been serving his time at Mule Creek since May 10, 1999, when he was transferred from Sacramento County to serve a sentence of 28 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

He has been placed in the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit as the incident is being investigated.

Mule Creek, located about 100 miles northeast of San Francisco, houses approximately 3,700 minimum-, medium- and maximum-security inmates.