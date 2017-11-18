Officers Search for Suspects after Chasing Stolen Car Through Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO — At least three suspects ran from a stolen car Saturday evening after officers chased the vehicle to a neighborhood in North Sacramento.

A perimeter was set up by officials in the area surrounding Eleanor Avenue and Branch Street in the search for two men, who were in a stolen vehicle along with one other man. The third suspect was detained.

Search underway for susps who fled on foot from a veh involved in a pursuit. 1 susp is detained, several outstanding. SSD Star helicopter giving announcements to alert neighborhood of ongoing search. pic.twitter.com/2ZbN9vDbeK — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 19, 2017

The men jumped from the car after officers followed them down Del Paso Boulevard.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the two suspects were detained just after 9 p.m.

Announcements made via helicopter say they’re looking for a black man and Hispanic man – An officer did shoot at a dog during this ordeal but no confirmation yet if the dog was hit @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/YBVKxr94Rl — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) November 19, 2017

During the search, an officer shot at an “aggressive dog,” but it was not hit by the gunfire.