Officers Search for Suspects after Chasing Stolen Car Through Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO — At least three suspects ran from a stolen car Saturday evening after officers chased the vehicle to a neighborhood in North Sacramento.
A perimeter was set up by officials in the area surrounding Eleanor Avenue and Branch Street in the search for two men, who were in a stolen vehicle along with one other man. The third suspect was detained.
The men jumped from the car after officers followed them down Del Paso Boulevard.
The Sacramento Police Department reports the two suspects were detained just after 9 p.m.
During the search, an officer shot at an “aggressive dog,” but it was not hit by the gunfire.