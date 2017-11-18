Recall: Trader Joe’s Says Pre-Packaged Salads May Contain Glass, Hard Plastic

A recall issued by the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s Saturday states three separate pre-packaged salads may contain pieces of glass or hard plastics.

More than 36,000 pounds of the food products made by a company in San Fernando may have been contaminated, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

All Trader Joe’s White Meat Chicken, Curried White Chicken Deli and Turkey Cranberry Apple salads with use by dates between Nov. 10 and Nov. 21 and USDA inspected code P-40299 have been removed from their shelves and destroyed. The company encouraged customers to throw the salads away or return them for a full refund.

The salads were sold in California stores as well as 11 other states. No one has yet to report any injuries or illnesses connected to the contamination.

The following SKU numbers were listed as part of the recall: