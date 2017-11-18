The FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive is Here!

At FOX40, Kid’s Matter! You can make holiday wishes come true for kids at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children by participating in the FOX40 Holiday Toy Drive! FOX40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with Big O Tires, 93.7 The River, Mountain Mikes Pizza and KHOP 95.1.

It’s easy to participate. Between November 27 and December 8, drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Big O Tires and Mountain Mikes locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.

CLICK HERE for participating Mountain Mikes Pizza locations

CLICK HERE for participation Big O Tires locations

The toys will be delivered to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Sacramento between 8 and 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. The spectacular delivery will be broadcast live on FOX40 News! Wondering eyes will surely appear as representatives from FOX40 and participating sponsors unload the donations and place the new toys under the Christmas tree in the hospital lobby.

If you donate a toy at a Mountain Mikes Pizza, as a thank you, you’ll receive a $$ off coupon for any Medium, Large or Mountain sized pizza! *Not valid with any other offers or discounts. Valid at participating stores.

If you donate a toy at a Big O Tires, as a thank you, you’ll receive a 4-tire rotation, alignment check and a 22 point inspection! *Most vehicles. Not good with other offers. Good at participating stores. Expires 12/31/17.