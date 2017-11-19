Fire Damages Hotel in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A two-alarm fire damaged rooms at a North Highlands hotel Sunday morning.

The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday at a hotel on Orange Grove Avenue. It was primarily contained to one upstairs unit in the hotel with smoke and water damage to downstairs units.

A unit with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department was also nearby the fire and helped hotel occupants nearest to the fire evacuate.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Metro Fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigator with the fire agency was on scene following the fire.