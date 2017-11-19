Sacramento Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing at South Sacramento Apartments

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in South Sacramento.

Man is stabbed at Regency apt's in South Sac then dies at hospital – @SacPolice say vic and suspect knew each other – suspect still at large but no description @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/B6EmhgFSRm — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) November 20, 2017

Officers responded to a call regarding the stabbing around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, which took them to the Regency Apartments at 5900 Riza Avenue.

The victim of the stabbing died at a local hospital.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Sacpd investigating fatal stabbing between known people near Stockton/ Riza. PIO en route #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 19, 2017

According to the police department, the incident occurred between two people who knew one another.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this developing investigation.