Sacramento Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing at South Sacramento Apartments

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in South Sacramento.
Officers responded to a call regarding the stabbing around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, which took them to the Regency Apartments at 5900 Riza Avenue.
The victim of the stabbing died at a local hospital.
Officers are still searching for the suspect.
According to the police department, the incident occurred between two people who knew one another.
