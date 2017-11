Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin Regional Transit District worked in partnership with the Stockton Emergency Food Bank Sunday at Food 4 Less on Hammer Lane to gather turkeys and other non-perishable food items for their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

The San Joaquin RTD has sponsored Stuff the Bus since 1999. Since then, they have collected over 315,000 pounds of food through the event.

Another Stuff the Bus drive was held at Big Boy Market in Escalon Saturday for Escalon Care.

The Stockton Emergency Food Bank is set to serve over 2,000 families with Thanksgiving meals this upcoming Monday. Last Monday, the food bank only had about 50 turkeys, but through the help of local businesses and community members they were able to reach their goal.