Two Killed in Alleged Racing Incident in East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash caused by apparent street racing early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., a driver of a Honda Accord was driving at high speeds westbound on Highway 50 near Mather Field Road, appearing to be racing another car. According to the CHP, the driver lost control of the car and veered into another lane, where a Hyundai Santa Fe struck the Honda on the its right side. The passenger in the Honda was killed upon impact, the CHP said in a statement.

Sometime during the collision, the driver of the Honda was ejected from the car into another lane. The driver was then struck by a BMW and was killed.

Officials say there was evidence at the scene that indicated drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision.

The two occupants of the Honda have not been identified.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, an Elk Grove woman, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the BMW, from Manteca, was not injured.

The CHP is continuing to investigate the collision. Those with information are encouraged to contact the agency’s East Sacramento office.