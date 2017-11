Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those looking to include their pets in Thanksgiving dinner, FOX40's resident animal expert Dr. Jyl Rubin demonstrates how to prepare an easy meal for your furry friends.

Based out of Orangevale, Dr. Jyl uses a Crock-Pot to cook a well-balanced and animal friendly meal for pets filled with protein, vegetables, fruits and more.

For more recipes, visit Dr. Jyl's website.