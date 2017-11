Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary takes a trip to Sunrise Mall to visit with the Sacramento Association of Realtors (SAR) as they celebrate their year-long fundraising efforts.

Following their annual fundraising drive to benefit The Salvation Army, locals from the Sacramento Association of Realtors constructed a 15-foot tall Christmas tree made up of more than 18,000 cans. This year, SAR managed to raise over $3.3 million for The Salvation Army's local food assistance program.