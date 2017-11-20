Come See the Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento!

FOX40 is proud to present the 2017 Macy’s Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento!

Experience the holiday magic of the live dramatization of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” on the balconies above K Street, complete with a special appearance by Jack Frost, and the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree by St. Nick himself! All shows are FREE so don’t miss this holiday spectacular!

2017 Schedule

Wednesday, 11/22 @ 6:15pm

Friday, 11/24 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 11/25 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 11/26 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 11/30 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/1 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/2 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/3 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/7 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/8 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/9 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/10 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/14 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/15 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/16 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/17 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Tuesday, 12/19 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Wednesday, 12/20 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Thursday, 12/21 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Friday, 12/22 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/23 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm

Sunday, 12/24 @ 6:00pm