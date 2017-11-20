Come See the Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento!

FOX40 is proud to present the 2017 Macy’s Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento!
Experience the holiday magic of the live dramatization of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” on the balconies above K Street, complete with a special appearance by Jack Frost, and the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree by St. Nick himself! All shows are FREE so don’t miss this holiday spectacular!
2017 Schedule
Wednesday, 11/22 @ 6:15pm
Friday, 11/24 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Saturday, 11/25 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Sunday, 11/26 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Thursday, 11/30 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Friday, 12/1 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Saturday, 12/2 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Sunday, 12/3 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Thursday, 12/7 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Friday, 12/8 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Saturday, 12/9 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Sunday, 12/10 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Thursday, 12/14 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Friday, 12/15 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Saturday, 12/16 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Sunday, 12/17 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Tuesday, 12/19 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Wednesday, 12/20 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Thursday, 12/21 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Friday, 12/22 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Saturday, 12/23 @ 6:00 & 7:30pm
Sunday, 12/24 @ 6:00pm