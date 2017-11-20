Deputies: Dad Arrested on Multiple Charges after 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Putah Creek

WINTERS — A man has been arrested on several charges after his 4-year-old daughter drowned Sunday in Putah Creek, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home near Owings Court and Shams Way in Winters late Sunday afternoon, which is near the creek, after getting a report of a possible drowning.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s father, 26-year-old Markeese Carter, was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail on charges of murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a peace officer.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.