Sacramento Police Chief Responds Following Internal Review of Incident Involving Jaywalker, Police Officer

SACRAMENTO -- Community leaders in Del Paso want to meet one-on-one with the officer who was caught on tape tossing a jaywalker who was ignoring him to the ground.

That was one suggestion made to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn Monday as he sat down with those people now that the department's internal review of the April incident is complete.

FOX40 asked the chief, based on the review, if this officer did anything wrong?

"So that is by state law something that we can't talk about. We can say we're done with the review. We have come to our conclusions, appropriate conclusions and I'm the one that comes to those conclusions, and the officer is returning to work this week," he said.

"I can tell you the result of that contact between our officer and the community is not what we want to see. We don't want our contacts between us and the community to end like that one did," he said.

Seven and half months after Nandi Cain Jr. refused to stop for an officer while he was jaywalking and was thrown to the ground in the process, that officer will soon be back on the beat.

A review by the district attorney found it would be unlikely for a grand jury to convict that officer of anything, and after retraining Sacramento's new police chief, the DA feels confident the officer involved can be reintegrated into the Del Paso Heights area where this all happened.

Given the public outcry about incidents like this and the public not having access to the specifics about the department review, FOX40 asked Hahn about the perception that nothing was really done and no one's being held to account.

He said he understands those feelings, but that nothing could be further from the truth.

Things will take time.

"I think the proof is in the pudding, right? If we're in the same place today as we are a year from now in terms of trust and things, then we haven't moved forward. We've failed. But this officer is still with this department and is still supposed to serve this community," Hahn explained.

In response to this situation, the department will be forming a local committee and getting advice from national experts as it fine tunes its tactical training and approach to cultural competency.

Late this afternoon Nandi Cain's attorney, John Burris, spoke to FOX40 by phone from Oakland.

He said based on the racial bias he believes was displayed, he does not think the officer involved in his client's case should work in the Del Paso area again.

Cain is still suing the city over this incident, claiming racial profiling and the disproportionately high instance of minorities being targeted for jaywalking tickets.