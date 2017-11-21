Authorities Investigating a Shooting Homicide in Oak Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- Sacramento police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Oak Park neighborhood near 8th Avenue and San Carlos Way.

Calls of the incident came in at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they located on man with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

Police say 8th Avenue near the Oak Park Community Center will be closed off most of the morning.

