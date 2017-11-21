× CBS News Fires Charlie Rose

(CNN Money) — CBS News said Tuesday that Charlie Rose’s contract has been terminated.

An internal memo says the decision “followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior.”

CBS did not immediately name a replacement for Rose.

Rose has been one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.” PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose’s nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.

Rose’s co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that “I’m clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this.”