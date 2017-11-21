Families Line Up for Turkeys, Health Screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- State Assemblymember Jim Cooper and some local sponsors handed out turkeys and health screenings to hundreds of families Tuesday.

Around 2,500 boxes were filled up, each containing a 10 to 12 pound turkey, and given to families that lined up at Luther Burbank High School.

"We count. You know what we say, what we do, how we live and how our friends and neighbors live," neighbor Pam Mondragon said. "It's important to us."

Families also got flu shots and goodie bags.

"There's a lot of extra good things out here. The dental, the vision, it helps the community in more ways than one. So I'm happy to be part of this community," neighbor Shanell Berry said.

Cooper, D-Elk Grove, says he's thankful the community is able to come together and it's the right thing to do to give back.

"It's important to give back and think about other people. And that's the most important thing," Cooper said. "We are glad to be out here and help. And it's our community, we are all one.