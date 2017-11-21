Former High School Coach Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Sex With Minors

SACRAMENTO — Former high school softball coach Michael Martis was sentenced to four years in county jail prison and ordered to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of inappropriate sexual relationships with two minors, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Martis, 57, had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old minor who was a player on his softball team from 2006 to 2007.

A second minor, 16, was also a player on a different team he coached at St. Francis Catholic High School in 2013. That relationship began with inappropriate text messages and the two began to meet for sex multiple times until November 2014.

The sexual relationship continued even after Martis’ transfer to Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

Police began their investigation into Martis in November 2015 and pleaded guilty in September to unlawful sex with minors.

Kaelyn De Leon filed this report.