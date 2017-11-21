Funding Cuts Threaten Saint John’s Program for Homeless Women and Children

Posted 11:39 AM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, November 21, 2017

Funding for Saint John's program for homeless women and children has been cut. Paul is learning why that funding is important from the Saint John’s Program For Real Change Board Vice Chair, Kevin Ramos, and Kiara, a local mom who has benefited from the program. The group has started a petition to present to the Sac County Board of Supervisors to ask for continued funding.