Come down to Old Sacramento On Thanksgiving Eve to kick off holiday season with the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and first performance of Macy’s Theatre of Lights.

More info:

The Old Sacramento Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 22nd

4:30-8pm

K. Street

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: TheTheatreOfLights