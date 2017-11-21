Promising Futures for Two Young Men Cut Short in Deadly Highway 70 DUI Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Mason Oakes and Ryan Jensen were cousins and best friends.

They had just driven through Oroville on their way back to Yuba City on Highway 70 when a man investigators say was drunk ran a stop sign and broadsided their SUV Sunday night.

The man suspected of driving under the influence, identified by officials as Marc Andrews, survived the crash and is expected to be charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Andrews has had previous DUIs.

"It's devastating," Catherine Sorenson, a friend of Oakes' family, told FOX40.

Sorenson attended church with Oakes' family. Jensen, 18, attended the same church with a different congregation.

Oakes, 20, had just returned from his two-year mission to Argentina just a couple weeks before the crash.

"(He was) glad to be home, just happy about life, just ready to go out live a full and happy," Sorenson said. "He was a wonderful young man."

Both young men were Eagle Scouts and were high school athletes. They loved outdoor activities like motorcross, hunting, fishing and snowboarding.

"He had a bright future ahead of him. He was a really nice guy," Kavonnie Brown, a classmate of Jensen's, told FOX40.

Brown played football and ran track with Jensen.

"He cared about everybody’s feelings. I remember in track practice, I’m moping around as usual, he comes around, 'You all right man?'" Brown said. "He brought me up that day."

Family members of the two young men declined to speak with FOX40 on camera Tuesday, but said "good kids" is huge understatement for what they were to their community and their loved ones.