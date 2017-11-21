Several Units at Turlock Apartment Complex Flooded with Raw Sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Tenants at the Dutch Mill Apartments in Turlock say raw sewage flooded their homes.

"I was scared because, like I said, that video. I woke up to that, just everything just gushing out of the toilet," tenant Lakeisha Turner told FOX40.

Turner and her two young kids live at the complex. She showed FOX40 video she shot Monday morning of sewage backing up out of her toilet and spilling into her home.

"For them to say that it was raw sewage in our house, I feel like somebody should have been called to where they came in here to see that we shouldn’t been sleeping in here," Turner said.

Turner and her kids are now staying at a hotel. She says the property manager paid for a week's stay because her unit is the only one with carpet.

"I don’t want to be here, I know that this is unhealthy," Turner said. "Even breathing this in, I don’t know if that’s healthy."

Many other tenants say they are dealing with the same messy issue.

"Right now, my concern is to get this stuff out of my house," tenant Derita Haywood said. "I just don’t want to just keep reeking. It’s going through the vents, it’s going through the walls."

Tenant Henry Pulliam's family showed FOX40 photos of when the sewage erupted from their toilet.

"I got a tetanus shot not too long ago, a couple weeks ago, but that ain’t gonna help," he said.

An official with the City of Turlock say there is a blockage in the sewer, but the problem is on the complex's property. The property manager declined to comment.

While most of the sewage has been drained, families are scrambling to make their apartments feel like home again.

"Big time. Nothing like trying to cook when you got feces in your kitchen," Pulliam said.