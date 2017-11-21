Smoking Ban in Lincoln Parks, Trails Starts Thursday

LINCOLN — The City of Lincoln says smoking will be banned from parks and trails starting Thursday.

The ordinance includes electronic cigarettes.

According to the ordinance, those caught smoking can face a fine of up to $100 and may also be kicked out of the park or trail.

The City of Lincoln has a “No Smoking in Parks or Trails” Ordinance that takes effect this Thursday, November 23, 2017. This includes e-cigarettes, cigars, and other similar devices as well. For more info, visit https://t.co/aGMPcSwNdx pic.twitter.com/Z9g7MsozOf — City of LincolnCA (@CityofLincolnCA) November 21, 2017

Nearby cities like Rocklin, Roseville and Rancho Cordova have similar ordinances. Sacramento, the biggest city in the region, still allows smoking in its parks.

Governor Jerry Brown recently vetoed legislation that would have banned smoking from state beaches and parks.