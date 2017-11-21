Surveillance Images Show Child Being Used to Steal Package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Package theft is an all-too common story, especially as the holiday season gets underway, but there's nothing common about a recent package theft in Marysville.

Surveillance video appears to show a young child hopping out of a car and grabbing a box from the porch of David and Rachelle Barboza's home.

"That's what broke my heart, more than anything, is seeing that young girl, just scared, you know?" David Barboza said. "It was obvious that she didn't want to do that."

In most cases, most people would feel nothing but rage at a thief stealing a package off their front porch. But for the Barbozas, rage isn't what they are feeling.

"It sucks to be a victim of something like that. But when there's a child involved, it take it to a whole different level. Our heart breaks for the little girl," Rachelle Barboza said.

That little girl was being driven around in a green Volvo station wagon Monday.

The Barbozas think her mother had been following a delivery truck, and urging the child to steal packages right after they were delivered.

But when she got to this porch, an this package, she came face-to-face with David.

"I would have gave it to the little girl," he said. "And she got in the car and didn't even have a chance to get to get in the car. Almost fell out. And she blew through the stop sign on the way out."

That woman in a hurry to get out of there, the woman driving, may have figured if the little girl got caught stealing packages she as an adult could avoid serious charges.

Marysville Police say, because she was using a little girl to do her dirty work, there's a good chance the charges will be more serious once she's caught - including child endangerment.

"Absolutely," Marysville Police Sergeant Jason Garringer said. "Anytime you use a child for a crime we would pursue that."