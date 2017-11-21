Travelers Brace for Busy Holiday Season at Sacramento International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Holiday travel season is in full swing, and things are pretty busy at the Sacramento International Airport.

According to rewardexpert.com, Tuesday is the second busiest travel day for flyers around Thanksgiving.

The website also says traditionally the Monday after turkey day is the busiest day to fly, however, they are expecting next Tuesday to be just as bad.

The website compiled data from the department of transportation over the past five years dealing with reported flight delays.

The site says Sac International is the fifth worst domestic airport around Thanksgiving for delays. They say about 79 percent of flights were on time.

According to their data, San Francisco International was the worst at 75 percent of flights on time and Hawaii was the best at 90 percent of flights on time.

Laurie Slothower, a spokesperson with Sacramento International Airport, says November could also be a record setter at the airport as more flights and bigger planes have increased the airport's traffic.

"76,000 more passengers can fly out of Sac this year over last year because of a 12 percent increase in capacity," Slothower said.

Slothower is also encouraging travelers to check their website for parking information before coming to the airport.

Last year during Thanksgiving, only 12 parking spots remained. This year, none may be left.