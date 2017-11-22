Apple Hill Gets Business Boost on Thanksgiving Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMINO -- There was a flurry of activity at Abel's Acres on Wednesday, the kind of pre-holiday rush Apple Hill businesses count on.

"It's pie time," Abel's Acres owner Evelyn Abel said. "More pumpkins are sold today than any other pie."

Pre-ordered pies flew out the door. Cassie Poreider isn't cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, but she's still picking up an after-dinner treat.

"My husband loves pumpkin pies so I thought I’d get one for us to have on Friday when we eat leftovers," she said. "This one of the top spots."

Some picked up frozen pies to take some of the work out of Thursday's marathon in the kitchen.

"We couldn’t decide so we had to go for one of each," Kim Desy, who bought pumpkin and berry pies, told FOX40. "The pie’s the easy part."

Things will calm down Thursday when most of the staff will take the day off, but come Friday, Christmas tree shoppers will flood Apple Hill and its array of Christmas tree farms.