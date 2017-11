Black Friday 2017: When Shopping Malls Are Opening This Year

To kickoff the holiday shopping season, some of the area’s biggest shopping centers are opening up bright and early in honor of Black Friday this year. For those hoping to get a head start, FOX40 has compiled a list of store hours for all your local malls on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Arden Fair Mall

1689 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

Thursday 11/23: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday 11/24: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunrise Mall

6041 Sunrise Mall

Sacramento, CA 95610

Thursday 11/23: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday 11/24: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Weberstown Mall

4950 Pacific Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

Thursday 11/23: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday 11/24: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville

1151 Galleria Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95678

Thursday 11/23: 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Friday 11/24: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vintage Faire Mall

3401 Dale Rd.

Modesto, CA 95356

Thursday 11/23: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday 11/24: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

