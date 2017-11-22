Cauliflower Pilaf with ‘Junior Chopped’ Winner Elisabeth Watkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the kitchen with Elisabeth Watkins, also known as the Farm Girl Chef from Linden, learning how to cook cauliflower pilaf. Elisabeth is the winner of Food Network's show "Chopped Junior." She learned to appreciate food growing up on a sixth-generation family farm and acquired culinary skills through 4-H.

Cauliflower Pilaf

16 ounces (1 bag) Taylor Farms Cauliflower Pearls

1 cup cooked couscous

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup dried cherries

1/4 cup shelled walnuts, chopped

1/4 cup sunflower seeds salt and pepper to taste 1.

In a large skillet, sauté the cauliflower pearls with the butter and olive oil over medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are softer, translucent and just starting to brown. 2. Mix in all other ingredients and season to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and serve warm in a bowl or on a platter. Serves 6 as a side. Note: If you cannot find cauliflower pearls, pulse the florets of one head of cauliflower in a food processor until small “pearls” form.