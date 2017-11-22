Paul is in the studio with comedian Ricky Del Rosario getting in a few laughs before his upcoming show at Laughs Unlimited.
Comedian Ricky Del Rosario at Laughs Unlimited November 22
-
Kathy Griffin Retracts Apology for Gory Trump Photo
-
Comedian Mark Normand at Punch Line Sacramento
-
Comedian, Civil Rights Activist Dick Gregory Dies
-
Loved Ones Remember Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run as Police Search for Driver
-
Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45
-
-
Comedian Carlos Mencia on FOX40
-
Report Alleges Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct
-
Sacramento Comedian Anderi Bailey Performing at JB’s Lounge and Grill
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 17
-
Central Valley Boy Found Safe following AMBER Alert
-
-
Restaurant, Water Main Damaged after Car Crash on Grand Avenue
-
Ski and Snowboard Festival
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Nov. 9