Elk Grove Gas Station Burglary Suspects On the Loose

ELK GROVE -- A local Shell Gas Station was recently broken into and robbed by three suspects who were caught in the act by video surveillance cameras. However, the suspects have yet to be located by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Authorities say that the suspects, identified to be three male adults, entered the Shell Gas Station on Nov. 19 around 3:30 a.m. After one of the men threw a large rock through the front door of the store, the three suspects proceeded to ransack the store, stealing lottery tickets, two cash registers and money.

Video surveillance footage shows that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be dark grey or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark wheels.

Investigators are currently searching for the three burglars who have been described as such:

Suspect #1 is described as a white male adult, approximately 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes with white soles.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 18 to 20 years old, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as white male, approximately 18-20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a red and black San Francisco 49ers jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and red basketball shoes.

The Elk Grove Police Department are urging anyone with information on this burglary to contact the EGPD Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

Sydney Odman filed this report.