Father Looking for Answers After 12-Year-Old Daughter Slices Leg Open at Rocklin Sky Zone

ROCKLIN — Twelve-year-old Nicole Patterson is recuperating at home after suffering a gaping gash to her leg, which required 27 stitches at the hospital.

She got hurt after her leg went through an opening on the side of a trampoline at Sky Zone in Rocklin over the weekend.

“I bounced and then I landed on my knees. And my knee went straight through the side,” Nicole said.

Nicole says exposed springs cut deep into her leg.

“On the way down, I sliced like, this part. And then on the way up, I sliced a big part,” she said.

Nicole says no one immediately came to her aid. In fact, she had to hobble to another floor to get help.

Her dad, Drew Patterson says the way staffers at Sky Zone handled his daughter’s accident, was inexcusable.

He says they’ve shown no concern for her well-being and offered no apology.

“There really has not been any type of call. If I owned the business, I would call. I would say I’m concerned,” Drew Patterson said.

The company sent FOX40 a prepared statement saying:

“Sky Zone is aware of the incident and is investigating it. We take safety very seriously and are working with all parties involved, including the family, to gether more information.”

Drew Patterson says there was a safety monitor on the court, who’s supposed to keep an eye on them.

He says the court monitor wasn’t aware of the accident because the monitor was jumping on a trampoline at the time playing dodge ball.

The Sky Zone’s GM Eric Kassis spoke to FOX40 in general terms.

“We wanna make sure that everybody is safe when they come here and having a good time,” Kassis said.

The GM did say monitors aren’t supposed to be on the trampolines.

“That’s not a safe environment,” Drew Patterson said.