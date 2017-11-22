Forget Something? Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Thanksgiving Items at Grocery Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's Wednesday and you're all set for a day of Thanksgiving cooking and baking... or are you? Did you forget something?

Shoppers we spoke with outside the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op and Raley's were out and about getting stuffing, bread and even turkeys.

Devan Rappleye got to Raley's on Howe Avenue before 9 a.m. this morning to beat the crowd. She isn't too worried about buying all of her groceries for Thanksgiving last minute because she only is cooking for five.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op marketing director Jennifer Cliff says it's definitely the busiest day of the year for the Co-op, but that they embrace the excitement.

"It's been wonderful. It's been busy, really, really busy but that's what we were hoping for and that's what we were ready for," Cliff said. "People have been in a wonderful mood. Everyone is ready. It's a really good feeling this year."

Juan Acosta came to do his whole list on Wednesday, turkey included, but refuses to call it last minute shopping.

"Not last minute. We are not last minute types. This is like serious stuff for us," Acosta said.

He says he enjoys the experience and doesn't feel like the crowds are overwhelming. He is just ready to start cooking.

"We are already preparing. We have stuff in the Crock Pot already cooking as we speak," Acosta said. So yeah, we are getting ready."