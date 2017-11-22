FreeCyntoiaBrown: Celebrities Advocate for the Freedom of a Woman Convicted of Murder at 16

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Celebrities and people around the world are speaking out about the conviction of a Nashville woman.

Cyntoia Brown, 29, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who hired her for sex back in 2004 when she was 16 years old.

Brown claims that 43-year-old Johnny Allen took her to his home for sex, but she felt threatened when she got there.

Prosecutors claim Brown shot Allen to steal from him.

Celebrities like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna have taken to social media using the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown hoping to raise awareness about her conviction.

West said she has contacted her lawyers to see how she can help Brown.

A petition, with over 220,000 signatures, asking clemency for Brown is also circulating online.

The goal is to reach 250,000 signatures before it is presented to Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

Her story, “Sentencing Children Part 1: Cyntoia’s story” can be watched HERE.