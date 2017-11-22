Modesto Gospel Volunteers Cook Hot Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Inside the kitchen at the Modesto Gospel Mission, around a thousand people are expected to be fed.

Diners in need came through all afternoon for a hot Thanksgiving meal.

"At Central Catholic, we believe in the whole sense of family and it’s kind of nice because people have been talking to me, saying how sweet it is, how we are mixing them up, how it’s not just one group here, one group there, they all got to get to know each other and some of them even made new friends," volunteer and Central Catholic senior Helena Coloma said. "It was really sweet."

After their meal, people were able pick out a new or gently-used jacket as part of the annual event.

"If you don’t have a place to go, we are going to make this a place for people to come and a home for these individuals to come to feel a presence of a culture of a home here for this event," volunteer Jason Conway said.

The sense of home and family resonated with the Gospel Mission's youngest volunteers.

"It really means a lot to me. It puts me into what Thanksgiving is all about, like being grateful for what we have and making the most of it," Coloma said. "Not just being grateful but giving back to everyone. It puts me in a good holiday spirit."

A spirit many helped put together and many more got to experience.