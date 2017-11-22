Old Sacramento Tree Lighting Draws Large Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thousands of people crowded the streets of Old Sacramento on Wednesday night for the annual tree lighting ceremony at the foot of K Street.

The event featured live bands, carolers, local dignitaries and media personalities. FOX40's Gary Gelfand and Lori Wallace helped kicked off the countdown to the lighting of the 60-foot tall tree.

The ceremony was followed by the season's first performance of Macy's Theatre of Lights, a live show based on "Twas the Night Before Christmas," featuring special effects and actors in the balconies above K Street.

FOX40 personalities will play a role in performances of Theatre of Lights which will take place Thursdays through Sundays at 6 and 7 p.m. until Christmas Eve. Details and a complete schedule are available here.

Wednesday's festivities provided a positive antidote to the discord and tragedies that have made news this year.

"People need to see hope," said attendee Nancy Grace McMillan." They need to see people coming together as one, as a community. And this is a great way to be a part of that. A big part of a family. Sacramento is a very small little place in a big nation, right? But but we are all community. And family is where it's at. And this is a great family event."