Sexual Assault Charge Dropped Against Man Accused of Killing His 4-Year-Old Daughter

YOLO COUNTY -- Police have released the mugshot of suspect Markeese Carter, arrested Monday for the murder and sex assault of his 4-year-old daughter, Aminatu.

But in Yolo County Superior Court Wednesday, the district attorney did not file charges for sexual assault.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office says additional charges can always be filed at a later date.

But for Carter's family, they say this is a step in the right direction.

"Just like those other charges got dropped, I'm sure that this murder charge will be changed to something other than what it is to them," said Carter's uncle, Shaun Carter.

Deputies were called Sunday for a report that Aminatu had drowned in Putah Creek.

It was not long after that investigators arrested Carter.

"I know there was a rush to judgment," said Shaun Carter. "We need to understand what the real story is and what really happened.

Shaun Carter says his nephew had personal struggles.

"He suffered from some mental health issues that he was struggling with," Shaun Carter said.

But he says his nephew always managed to pull things together and do right by his family.

"He's a good dad. He's a great dad. He was a stay-at-home daddy. Home-schooled his daughters," he said.

"Just wanna find out what's really going on. And I wanna start the process of getting help and healing to our family who suffered a great tragedy," he said.