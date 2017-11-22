Stockton Chiropractor Arrested For Sexual Assault of a Patient

STOCKTON — Stockton Police say a chiropractor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Dr. Adam Robert Spencer, 39, was taken into custody from his Lodi home Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that the victim, a 51-year old woman, was one of Dr. Spencer’s patients. Investigators say the alleged assault occurred at the Hayes Chiropractic office where he worked near E. Fremont Street in Stockton on June 10.

Detectives say they are looking for other possible victims. The Stockton Police Department are urging anyone with information to contact their Investigation Division at (209) 937-8323.

Sydney Odman filed this report.