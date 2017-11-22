Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing from Pollock Pines Community Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLLOCK PINES -- On the eve of Thanksgiving, these ladies aren't prepping their own holiday tables, instead they're spending their night getting this room ready for their church's Thanksgiving dinner.

Giving back is what Pollock Pines Community Church is all about.

So to see someone stealing from a church that does so much, brings up just one question.

"Why would somebody do that?" said church member Kristina Stanton.

Someone can be seen on surveillance video rummaging through and taking what doesn't belong to them -- musical equipment, a camera and more.

"It would've been nice if the person who took these things talked to us and got help some other way," said Ken Taylor, elder of pastoral care.

It happened Nov. 14 and The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office doesn't know who the person is.

Taylor doesn't know who the person is either.

This isn't the first time the Pollock Pines church has been the target of thieves. Back in February and May 2016 a man burglarized the place.

But the church refuses to let the bad guys win. They're staying positive.

"We wish them well, we hope they can find a better life," Taylor said.