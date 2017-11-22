Tech the Halls this Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tech the Halls this season with the latest gadgets. Americans will spend around $97 billion on new gadgets and gear this holiday season and seven out of every ten adults in America will buy a tech gift this year. Nationally-Syndicated Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly has a list of the latest popular gadgets.

1. PlayStation VR: $399.99

This is the year to dive into virtual reality – and PlayStation VR the most accessible, affordable and user-friendly full VR option on the market.

Website: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/playstation-vr/

2. Norton Core Router: ($279.99)

This was a big year for Cyber Security snafu’s – and while this gadget looks like a futuristic disco-ball, it’s really a crazy fast, super-secure Wi-Fi router – with loads of security and parental control features built-in to protect every device in your home.

Website: https://us.norton.com/core

3. & 4. Sandisk ixpand Base and WD My Cloud Home

The just launched Western Digital My Cloud Home and this little Sandisk iXpand Base are two must-have accessories that save, store, and organize like a boss!

WD My Cloud Home – starts at $159.99

Website: https://www.wdc.com/products/personal-cloud-storage/my-cloud-home.html

SanDisk iXpand Base –starts at $49.99

Website: https://www.sandisk.com/home/mobile-device-storage/ixpand-base

5. HelloTech, starts at $29

Wouldn’t it be great if setting up new tech toys - either yours or those you give other as gifts – came with a tech expert to set it all up for you? Now it can –HelloTech is an on-demand, in-home tech support service available nationwide.

Website: https://www.hellotech.com/

6. Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera: $199.99

This is brand new, just released camera that lets you instantly capture, print and share photos all from one device. Bluetooth enabled, the Pop prints photos from your smartphone through the camera, or lets you upload anything you take on the camera to your phone or social.

Website: http://www.polaroid.com/pop

7. Parrot Mambo FPV Drone: $179.99

This tiny drone can fit in the palm of your hand, but make no mistake it packs a punch! With the Parrot Mambo FPV, break all boundaries and enjoy an immersive experience that only cutting-edge technology can bring you.

Website: https://www.parrot.com/us/drones/parrot-mambo-fpv