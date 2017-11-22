Thousands Raised for Yuba County Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMA RICA -- Community support has helped raised $30,000 for Cascade Fire victims in Yuba County.

The money is from an account set up at the Umpqua bank in Marysville and has been distributed by the Loma Rica Foothills Lions club

The money is being distributed to 136 Yuba County residents who lost their homes in the Cascade Fire in early October.

"Because it grew so fast, my thought was $30,000, we have a lot of money, then you do the math and it comes out to only $200 dollars a person," Linda Saala, of the Lions Club, told FOX40.

But for those who lost everything. a little something goes a long way

"That $200 bought my electrical panel today, and my breakers," Jim Degraff said. He lost his home in the fire.

Subcontractors with CalRecycle are also currently in Yuba County removing debris from homes and testing soil for toxins.

Officials hope to have all homes inspected by the end of December.

Donations for fire victims are still being accepted. If you would like to help pay for the rebuilding process for those who lost everything, you can do so at the Umpqua Bank in Marysville through its "Cascade Fire Fund" or by sending a donation directly to the Loma Rica Lions Club