Troubled Turlock Intersection to Reopen after Months of Construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- The intersection of Golden State and Fulkerth in Turlock has been called problematic and dangerous, and it's now set to reopen Wednesday after months of construction.

Sergio Gutierrez will believe it when he sees it.

Gutierrez owns the Los Gallos restaurant, which is near the intersection. He says the detours and delays have taken a toll on his family business.

“It’s impacted tremendously. Like I said, sales dropping more than 50-percent," he told FOX40.

The City of Turlock says the intersection will reopen Wednesday night, with safety upgrades like protected left-hand turns.

Officials added there will be safer railroad crossings and improved traffic flow.

"That’d be nice. It’s been an inconvenience because actually I was trying to get to Golden State and I’ve known that it’s been that way for a long time but I keep forgetting," Denair resident Laura Overton said.

Gutierrez says he's cautiously optimistic because he's been told the roads would only be closed for a month, which became two, then three months.