West Sacramento Family Thankful to Be Alive After House Fire

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A West Sacramento family is living out of hotel after house fire badly damaged their home days before Thanksgiving.

Sonia Cobb was out of town Sunday when she got a frantic facetime call from her husband.

"Absolutely horrifying. Seeing it happen on Facetime, just everything it was absolutely horrible because there was nothing I could do to get there fast enough," Cobb said.

The fire department put out the flames, but not before most of their belongings got destroyed.

The family planned to have Thanksgiving at home, now Cobb is just thankful her husband and their four children are safe.

"They were crying, they were scared. I have a son who's autistic so he, just the overwhelm of the people the fire department he was very scared," Cobb said.

Cobb says none of the smoke alarms went off, so she's also thankful the fire happened during the day while the family was awake and able to quickly get out.

The red cross is covering the family's hotel stay.

The West Sac Fire Dept is still investigating what caused the fire. They're looking into whether a wall heater is to blame.

The fire department says this time of year when people are using heaters and fire places, it's especially important for everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors.

The Cobbs have established a GoFundMe campaign to help offset some of their costs.