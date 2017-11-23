29,000 Runners Lace Up for the 24th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry

SACRAMENTO — It was a record-breaking turnout Thursday with more than 29,000 runners lacing up for the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services 24th annual Run to Feed the Hungry.

Runners participated in a 10K or 5K race, both starting and finishing at Sacramento State, with the route looping through East Sacramento.

Spirit and fun filled the atmosphere.

Douglas Vallee was pumping up his team.

“I had my Red Bull, I’m ready to go!” said Vallee, who was running for Team Lund Construction.

Hillary Sunata dressed her hat before dressing her Thanksgiving table.

“I think I’m making a lot of people hungry already and it’s only 7:15, so yeah,” she said. “It’s to have fun, raise money for such a good cause, but people are very festive.”

Families and the community came together to give thanks and give back to the Sacramento Food Bank.

“It kicks off the giving season. It gets people really excited about volunteering, about donating, about leading food drives in the community. But all the funds raised keep the programs going all year round,” said Kelly Siefkin, vice president of communications for the Sacramento Food Bank.