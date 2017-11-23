Calm Bargain Hunters Start Black Friday Early at Best Buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Saqeb Popal was the most courteous young man we met Thursday night -- Black Friday Eve -- at the Best Buy next to the Arden Fair Mall.

“I’m letting people getting their things first, then I’m getting my things after them," he said.

Saqeb was after Roblox characters, little figures from an online video game.

"It's a good game," he told us.

Black Friday shopping got underway early at Best Buy, where the line of people snaking into the building was enough to make a calm kid like Saqeb feel a little claustrophobic.

"There's too many people here to buy anything," Saqeb said.

The big ticket item this year was a 50-inch smart TV for $179.

Diana Valdez, who says she normally doesn't participate in Black Friday shopping, caved this year because of the TV deal.

"We came for the Sharp TV, but we didn't get tickets," Valdez said. "I thought people were gonna be pushing and shoving, but it wasn't like that."